Shaheen Afridi starred for Pakistan, taking 6-35 as they ended their topsy-turvy ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a well-earned victory over Bangladesh on Friday (July 5).
Afridi, who accounted for most of the Bangladesh top order in a clinical display at Lord’s, broke a number of records as he bowled Pakistan to victory.
When he dismissed Mohammad Saifuddin in the 41st over, Afridi became the youngest ever bowler at 19 years and 90 days to claim a five-wicket haul in the World Cup.
And when he got rid of Mustafizur Rahman to finish the match, he became the first bowler from Pakistan to take 6 wickets in a World Cup game.
What a place to register best bowling figures for @TheRealPCB in @cricketworldcup 🙌#PAKvBAN #CricketWorldCup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/u6ObDCwEpf— CricketNext (@cricketnext) July 5, 2019
What a place to register best bowling figures for @TheRealPCB in @cricketworldcup 🙌#PAKvBAN #CricketWorldCup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/u6ObDCwEpf
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) July 5, 2019
His figures are also the best in the tournament for any Pakistan bowler, eclipsing the 5-16 Shahid Afridi had recorded against Kenya in the 2011 World Cup.
He also became only the 11th Pakistani bowler to claim a six-wicket haul in ODI cricket and in the process ended the tournament with most wickets for a teenager.
Pakistan ended the tournament having finish fifth in the league standings, one spot below New Zealand as both sides finished with 11 points.
However, it was the Black Caps who qualified for the semis thanks to a superior net run rate.
Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Enters Record Books with Scintillating Spell at Lord’s
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
3rd v 2ndBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings