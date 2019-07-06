Cricket World Cup 2019: Shoaib Mailk Retires From ODIs, Gets Guard of Honour at Lord's

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik officially announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the team bowed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 94-run win against Bangladesh on Friday.
The 37-year-old had said last year that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup in England and Wales.
In his long and illustrious career, Malik represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is. He was most successful in 50-over format having scored 7543 runs and bagged 158 wickets.
As far as the ongoing World Cup is concerned, it wasn’t the most successful outing for him as he just managed to score eight runs in three matches.
On Friday, during Pakistan’s final group stage match, Malik wasn’t included in the playing XI but came on to the field as the match progressed.
After the match was over, Malik was given a Guard of Honour at the Lord’s Stadium.
“I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan’s last World Cup match,” Malik said at the press conference after the match.
“I am sad to be leaving a format I once loved but I am happy that I will now get to spend more time with my family. This will also allow me to focus on T20s,” said Malik.
