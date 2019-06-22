starts in
Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

PTI |June 22, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019: Ganguly Set to Complete His World Cup Broadcast Commitments

Southampton: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to complete his broadcast commitments for the World Cup even as Justice DK Jain's latest observation on 'Conflict of Interest' has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Justice Jain has observed that players/ex-players doing commentary as well as holding management positions in IPL teams will come under the ambit of 'Conflict of Interest' as per Lodha Panel's 'One Person One Post' rule.

He has ruled that Ganguly and VVS Laxman holding twin jobs of being Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members and mentors with IPL franchises amounts to conflict of interest and the two former players will have to make a choice.

It is, however, learnt that Ganguly, one of the most respected voices in international cricket, will be completing his World Cup assignment as it is an exclusive contract with the ICC and not Star Sports.

"Sourav is doing commentary for the world feed. He has no contractual obligations with the Star Sports. And this is his only one-off broadcasting assignment for the time being for the ICC. He will certainly complete his World Cup assignment. He is not doing the Afghanistan match as he is back in Kolkata for some personal work," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"But Sourav is going to be back in UK on June 25 and do the remaining India games starting the match on 27th against West Indies in Manchester," the source said.

According to those, who hold a contrary view as to how "commentator can be a BCCI post" since this is one tournament and with no long-term contract with any of the channels, Ganguly can't be termed 'conflicted'.

Regarding those who are contracted with Star Sports for the tournament, this may be a one-off event that they are doing and most of them have contracts on a series to series basis.

"Most of the current or former players, who are being perceived to be conflicted need not worry as things will change after the World Cup. It will depend on what kind of assignments they take," the BCCI source said

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more