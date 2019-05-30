starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

upcoming
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

Thu, 30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | South Africa 'Dark Horses' in the Tournament: Kallis

AFP |May 30, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | South Africa 'Dark Horses' in the Tournament: Kallis

London: Jacques Kallis believes South Africa can play "without any pressure" as they look to put repeated disappointments behind them at the World Cup.

The Proteas have won only one of seven World Cup knockout matches since making their tournament debut in 1992 and were beaten in the semi-finals four years ago.

This time around they have a tough start when they face hosts and favourites England in Thursday's first match of the tournament at the Oval.

But Kallis, the outstanding all-rounder of his generation, believes not being tipped as potential winners could work in South Africa's favour.

"The results they have over the last few years haven't been as good as they would have liked maybe but this is a great place for them to be (not being talked about)," he told reporters at the tournament opening ceremony in London on Wednesday.

"Coming here without any pressure round their neck, they can play with freedom -- South Africa are my dark horse side," added Kallis, who played the last of his 328 one-day internationals in 2014.

Turning to England, who have risen to the top of the ODI rankings since their first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, Kallis said: "It has been unbelievable -- where they have come from four years ago to now is incredible.

"They come in as favourites and the guys all know their roles, but they have the pressure of being at home as well so that may hang round their neck," added Kallis, a member of the South Africa side that made an early exit on home soil at the 2003 World Cup.

"It will be interesting to see how they (England) adapt if things don't go their way -- and that can always happen in a World Cup -- how they react to that."

Englandicc world cup 2019Jacques KallisSouth Africa
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more