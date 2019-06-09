starts in
Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lankan Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Ruled Out of Next Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Sri Lanka will be without the services of opening bowler Nuwan Pradeep for their next game against Bangladesh on Tuesday (June 11) due to a dislocated finger.

Pradeep injured his finger on his bowling hand but is likely to be fit within a week, according to ICC.

The fast bowler was bowling to Kusal Perera and was looking to protect his face a straight shot hit back at him and injured himself in the process. He was taken to the hospital after dislocating the finger and sustaining some cuts on his right hand.

"Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics," team manager Asantha De Mel said. "Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury."

Pradeep took 4/31 against Afghanistan and was named the man of the match in Sri Lanka's 34-run win in Cardiff.

In a worst-case scenario, Sri Lanka have a ready-made replacement in Kasun Rajitha, who's been travelling with the team in the capacity of a stand-by player.

In another injury scare, Lahiru Thirimanne also felt discomfort in his knee during practice, which raises doubts about his match-fitness for Tuesday.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019Nuwan Pradeepsri lankaSri lanka vs Bangladesh
CricketNext

