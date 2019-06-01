starts in
Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Standby Bowler Saini Yet to Join Indian Team

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 1, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Southampton: Navdeep Saini, the Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer who was one of the standbys for the Indian squad, has not traveled with the team to England for the World Cup due to a side strain.

Saini was named as one of the four net bowlers, the others being Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan, to travel with the Indian team for the World Cup. Along with Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu, he was also named in the standbys list should a player from the main squad be injured.

However, it's unclear whether Saini will be fit to take up the role should the situation arise.

India are also likely to take a call on the other three net bowlers. Chahar, Khaleel and Avesh have been at the India nets for over a week but one or more among them could be returning home at some stage. With India set to play their first four matches in 12 days, their training sessions are likely to be short and sharp, which could mean there isn't much need for the net bowlers.

The two major injury scares going into the World Cup for India were all-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar.

Two-time champions India open their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
