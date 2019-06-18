Cricket World Cup 2019 | Stoinis' Injury Has Thrown a Spanner in Our Works: Haddin

Defending World Cup champions Australia are sitting pretty at the top of the World Cup 2019 points table at the moment with four wins out of 5 games — the only loss coming against India so far. However, assistant coach Brad Haddin admitted that Australia still haven’t figured out their best playing XI so far.
Injury to key all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has affected the balance of the side as Australia prepare to test out his troublesome left side against Bangladesh in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 20).
"At the moment, we’re still trying to find that best XI," Haddin told the media. “Marcus' injury has thrown a spanner into everything there with his injury and how important an allrounder is. We’re still trying to find what works best for us.
“Come later in the tournament, we’ll start to understand what the conditions are like a lot better and what … our best XI (is). At the moment, we’re not settled on our best XI,” the former Australian wicketkeeper added.
Mitchell Marsh is on standby in case Stoinis is ruled out of the tournament and could play an immediate role given the versatility he would offer the rest of the side.
Australian captain Aaron Finch conceded Stoinis' absence has played a part in Australia leaving their two specialist spinners, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon, out of their team for wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the past week.
Haddin, the wicketkeeper in Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning side that used all 15 of its available squad members throughout the tournament, suggested the uncertainty isn't necessarily a bad thing for the defending champions.
"We’re not too concerned about it all," he said. "One of the things we spoke to the squad about is we need to be a flexible squad to win a World Cup. The players understand that and we’re training them accordingly. We make sure each and every player is ready for game day.
"I don’t think it’s a concern, you’d like to start getting your team (right) at the back-end of the tournament. I think one of the luxuries at the moment is we’re still winning, and we still haven’t found the perfect rhythm for our game, which is a dangerous sign,” the 41-year-old Australian coach said.
Haddin was also not concerned about shuttling Glenn Maxwell up and down the order through the World Cup.
“One thing we have found with Glenn is that he is an explosive player. He can turn a game very quickly by himself. He’s also got to fit into what’s best for the team at that time. We have moved him up and down, that might look like nervous decisions but we have spoken about them before and all the players understand that. He’s a pretty confident guy and don’t think it’ll affect him,” Haddin said about Maxwell.
