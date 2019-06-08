starts in
Taunton Pitch Report: New Zealand, Afghanistan Battle on Unknown Track

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Taunton Pitch Report: New Zealand, Afghanistan Battle on Unknown Track

The second game on Saturday (June 8) will see Afghanistan take on New Zealand in Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

It will be the first game at the venue which means predicting the nature of the wicket could be anyone’s guess but what is known is that the forecast for the day. Clouds are expected to be hovering around for the day which isn’t quite good news for Afghanistan who have lost two games in the tournament and coming up against a side which boats of an attack which can exploit these conditions to the fullest.

Afghanistan will hope to bowl first and nip out the Kiwi top order to give themselves a chance if the weather gods do intervene and make it a juicy wicket to play on.

New Zealand will look at this game to fine tune their performance as Bangladesh nearly tipped them over in a nervy finish in the previous game. The likes of Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson would have pleased the team management but they will be hoping to put a perfect show before facing the higher ranked sides.

