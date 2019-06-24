starts in
Match 31:BAN VS AFG

live
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

24 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Adores 'Fabulous' Shakib Show vs Afghanistan

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 62 runs to keep their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign going after Shakib Al Hasan had a brilliant day out both with bat and ball. He first hit a fifty before taking a five-fer with the ball to seal the game for his side.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss but for some reason opted to chase on a used deck. They did get rid of Liton Das early and Tamim Iqbal fell soon after but Shakib Al Hasan scored another fifty to keep his good run going. For Bangladesh, it was Mujeeb ur Rahman who returned to form.

It was then thanks to a brilliant 83 from Mushfiqur Rahim that Bangladesh got to post a strong total on the board. Mosaddek Hossain also played a fine cameo towards the end.

In the chase, it was Shakib all the while as he ran through the Afghanistan batting lineup who really never got going on a difficult deck.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistanicc world cup 2019Mujeeb Ur RahmanMushfiqur Rahimshakib al hasanTamim Iqbal

Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 9:44 PM IST

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
