Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Adores 'Fabulous' Shakib Show vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 62 runs to keep their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign going after Shakib Al Hasan had a brilliant day out both with bat and ball. He first hit a fifty before taking a five-fer with the ball to seal the game for his side.
Shakib Al Hasan is the first player to score 400+ runs & take 10 or more wickets in a single World Cup. Still 2 more group games to go at least. Unbelievable individual performance— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 24, 2019
Ian Stockley Smith (MBE) said on commentary: "Bangladesh are a team that has gone from us being pleasantly surprised when they played well, to us being very surprised when they don't". That's a apt summation of where @BCBtigers have risen to in the world game. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 24, 2019
Fabulous player,fabulous record nd fabulous Guy.Well done @Sah75official No 1. Pillar of bangladesh cricket team. His contributions 2 bangladesh cricket is unparallel. Hats off 2 him.Wish u make more records in future not against India though.God bless bondhu pic.twitter.com/iUniyCJdrf— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 24, 2019
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Bangladesh bowler with a five-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match.#BANvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 24, 2019
Shakib Al Hasan has owned with #CWC19. Incredible feat. #BanvAfg— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2019
Mr. Hasan, the big boss of #CWC19! #WhistlePodu #BANvAFG — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 24, 2019
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss but for some reason opted to chase on a used deck. They did get rid of Liton Das early and Tamim Iqbal fell soon after but Shakib Al Hasan scored another fifty to keep his good run going. For Bangladesh, it was Mujeeb ur Rahman who returned to form.
Players to score 1,000-plus runs and take 25-plus wickets in ICC ODI World Cups:Sanath JayasuriyaShakib Al Hasan*#AFGvBAN— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 24, 2019
Shakib Al Kohli pic.twitter.com/iY50smgY7S — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) June 24, 2019
He will later roll his arm to take a three-wicket haul as well.What a legend! #shakibalhasan— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 24, 2019
Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim’s pair becomes the first pair to add 3,000 runs for Bangladesh in ODIs. #BANvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 24, 2019
Love watching Mujeeb bowl. So many variations, have to watch the ball out of his hand like a hawk.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2019
Played Mushfiqur. Not been easy, batted really well to get to here#BANvAFG — Vishwas k (@vishwask1) June 24, 2019
Bangladesh have posted the highest total on this ground in this World Cup so far. This is fifth and final match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. #BANvAFG— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 24, 2019
Good knock. Attractive, efficient and very critical. #MushfiqurRahim#BANvAFG #CWC19 — Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) June 24, 2019
Excellent from @Mujeeb_R88 taking the top wicket of @Sah75official must've been special, tough to get going here and as per that @BCBtigers have managed a descent total I'd say!#CWC19 #BANvAFG— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 24, 2019
Bangladesh with the win are at 7 points and play India and Pakistan next, two teams who they know well. Going to be close games. England on other hand with 8 points have to play Aus, Ind and NZ. The #CWC19 gets exciting !! #BANvAFG — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 24, 2019
In what could possibly be their worst campaign, Afghanistan could, and should, have won against Sri Lanka and India.Not bad at all. Would have been fun had the management not been a mess and Mujeeb come to the party earlier.— Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) June 24, 2019
There's a certain pace at which AFG's bats can go against teams ranked above them. Beyond that, they get into trouble. If they keep getting opportunities to play teams above them they'll at least get a chance to work out which of their players can cope. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 24, 2019
Stand up for the world’s No 1 all-rounder.Shakib is now the second man in World Cup history to take a 5-for and score a fifty in the same match. #CWC19— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 24, 2019
Najibullah Zadran must be rueing his career. Mismanaged throughout. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) June 24, 2019
Why on earth would you send Najib Zadran at no 8? #AFGvBAN— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2019
