starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

upcoming
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

Thu, 30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Underdogs Tag Suits New Zealand Well: James Franklin

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Underdogs Tag Suits New Zealand Well: James Franklin

With the 2019 cricket world cup commencing on Thursday, May 30 with the game between hosts England and South Africa, former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin spoke about his team saying being the perennial underdogs suits the ‘black caps’ perfectly.

"New Zealand are in a sweet spot. No-one's talking about us too much," said Franklin at the Opening Party on The Mall in London, on the eve of the first match.

"We're forever the underdogs and that suits us quite well.

"We haven't been leading the world, I think England have been in front in recent years, but we've still been playing very consistent cricket.

"If we can get some form going over the next few weeks, there's no reason why New Zealand couldn't go on and win the World Cup.

"I think the New Zealand public and team will be confident they can go deep into the tournament."

New Zealand has made the semi-final of the World Cup seven times, and has climbed as high as second spot in the ICC ODI rankings. And Franklin, who himself has made 15 world cup appearances spoke about Kane Williamson’s captaincy which has seen the side do so well in the past.

"I think Kane has a quietness about him, but he's assertive and he knows what he wants," he said.

"In terms of his leadership, his batting is probably a reflection of it. It's methodical, but sneakily efficient and world-class.

"I think his captaincy is exactly the same. I don't think he's a Brendon McCullum-style leader, when you see everything and it's attacking.

"Kane is measured, but knows exactly how he wants to manage his bowlers, his batsmen and what he wants New Zealand cricket to achieve."

New Zealand begin their world cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday, June 1.​

icc world cup 2019james franklinKane Williamsonnew zealandopening ceremony

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Expects Topsy-Turvy Games Because of Surfaces
Cricketnext Staff | May 29, 2019, 4:33 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Expects Topsy-Turvy Games Because of Surfaces

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s Not Swinging: Boult
Cricketnext Staff | May 26, 2019, 1:20 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s Not Swinging: Boult

​ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand a Close-Knit Group: Henry
Cricketnext Staff | May 25, 2019, 11:58 AM IST

​ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand a Close-Knit Group: Henry

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more