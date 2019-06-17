Virat Kohli’s Gesture ‘Lovely’ Says Steve Smith as Journey to Redemption Continues​

Steve Smith has described Indian Captain Virat Kohli’s gesture, urging Indian fans to applaud and not to boo him when the team’s clashed in the World Cup last week, as “lovely.”
Smith and Kohli, who have had well-documented skirmishes in the past, were seen shaking hands in the middle of the innings after the Indian captain turned to the Indian crowds who were booing Smith while the game was on and asked them to applaud him instead. Smith, who has only recently returned to international cricket after serving a one year ban for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, insisted though that such actions from crowds “don’t bother” him.
"Yeah, it was a lovely gesture," Smith said. "It doesn't really bother me what the crowd do to be perfectly honest, I'm just sort of blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from Virat, that's for sure."
While his equation with crowds might still be a work in progress, Smith has made a positive impact already with the bat. The Australian batsman has been one of the more important cogs in the wheels of Aaron Finch’s side, as they currently sit pretty at the top of the table. With 243 runs in five matches, Smith currently has more runs than Jason Roy, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan among others.
And after Australia’s victory over Sri Lanka in their last outing, Smith said that the past is firmly behind him, with the priority being only dishing out good performances with the bat for Australia. He also said that he doesn’t particularly miss captaincy.
“Look, I obviously don’t have to worry about that (captaincy), but I don’t think that ever hindered me,” Smith told reporters.
“Right now, I’m not thinking about captaincy. It’s just about playing well in this World Cup. Finchy (Aaron Finch) is doing a terrific job and I’m helping him out as much as I can.
“I’ve just always loved batting and wanted to bat as much as I could in the nets. That probably played against me sometimes, not freshening myself up enough, but as I’m growing older I’m learning more about balance, when to relax a bit, particularly if I’m hitting the ball well and not just keep on hitting because it’s fun.
“You’ve got to trust the individual’s preparation and what they’re trying to do. It’s one thing to learn with experience, I’m relatively experienced now. I’ve learnt over the years when to just take my foot off the pedal in the nets and save myself up a little bit.”
Finch himself has been in tremendous form this World Cup and currently tops the run-scoring charts with 343 runs. And Smith spoke about how it was batting alongside him in the match against Sri Lanka, where the duo stitched together a crucial partnership.
“I’m feeling good out in the middle, it was nice to have a good partnership with Finchy and I thought he played beautifully. Everything seemed to hit the middle of the bat, and it makes my job easier when I come in.
“I just have to work around, rotate the strike and let Finchy do his business. He loves calling the Oval his home ground, having played for Surrey so he knows these conditions really well. It was nice to watch him to his business from the other end. “
Smith was also asked about adapting to the demands of international cricket once again, after the conclusion of his ban, and was candid enough to say that he really did not have any “expectations” about what level he thought he would find himself at.
“I didn’t have any expectations of where I sort of wanted to be. It was just about doing whatever I could to just play good cricket again and hopefully put the team in winning positions. I felt really good at the back end of the IPL, the warm-up matches in Brisbane and England.
“But I wanted to make an impact on the real stuff. Fortunately, so far, I guess I’ve been able to have some contributions without getting on the big score. But hopefully that’s around the corner.”
With Australia’s next game against Bangladesh on Thursday, they could take one more step towards qualification for the semi-finals. And with an in-form Smith, the Kangaroos’ prospects in the World Cup will undoubtedly be that tad bit better.
