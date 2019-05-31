Cricket World Cup 2019 | Want Pakistan to Play Bravely & With a Big Heart: Akram

Former captain and member of the victorious 1992 World Cup squad, Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan to not take West Indies lightly and get their tournament off to a sound start.
Pakistan face West Indies in their tournament opener on Friday (May 31) and Akram said all he wanted was that the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side plays fearless cricket.
"West Indies is a very dangerous side. I want Pakistan to play bravely, with a big heart and play on front foot," Akram told Geo.tv. "See how Root played today after losing first wicket early. You don’t need to slog but you must play proper cricketing shots. We need someone to bat like him."
The surfaces at Trent Bridge, in Nottingham, have in the past dished out absolute belters and another high-scoring affair is in the offing. Akram pointed out that in such a case, the opening partnership becomes extremely important and singled out Fakhar Zaman as a key player in the Pakistan unit.
"Fakhar is an attacking player. He has been there for long and now people know how to bowl him. It is now up to Fakhar how to counter opposition’s strategy on him as bowlers are not going to give him room. Opening pair has to fire," he said.
Pakistan haven't had the best time of it in the 50-over format of late. They were first walloped by Australia 5-0 at home and then lost the five-match series against England just prior to the World Cup 4-0. Coming into the competition on a 10-match losing streak isn't ideal but Akram said there was no point crying over spilt milk and hoped the fervour of the World Cup will motivate players.
"Done is done, we were beaten, but that’s past. We had an inexperienced squad against Australia and with an acclimatizing opportunity in England, now there’s no excuse for them. I hope the extravaganza of World Cup would motivate the players," he said.
"All the teams are tough, Pakistan don’t look too strong. They’ll really have to work hard to be in the semi-finals."
Pakistan have announced their 12-member side for the fixture against West Indies and the make of the team has given Akram confidence. He further said that hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali should be a certainty in the playing eleven on the day.
"The 12 announced for the match against West Indies looks good. Pakistan is rightly going with five bowlers as we were strolling with bowling options recently. The ground looks very high scoring with par score of 370 and Pakistan must score this much runs," the former fast bowler said.
"Pakistan needs a power hitter and Asif Ali is that one. I will have him in my XI. Saffy is not a power hitter, he can add quick runs but we need a power hitter and there’s no doubt that Asif deserves a place," he said.
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Want Pakistan to Play Bravely & With a Big Heart: Akram
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
Also Watch
-
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019
PAK v WINottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings