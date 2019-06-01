starts in
Match 3:SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Young Fan Recreates Ben Stokes’ Single-handed Catch

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Ben Stokes had a wonderful start to the World Cup campaign as his innings of 89 and two wickets helped England defeat South Africa by 104 runs in tournament opener. But it was not his all-round effort, but a spectacular catch of Andile Phehlukwayo that hogged the limelight.

Rashid bowled one in the slot to the southpaw, and the latter swept hard, while the ball looked like going over the midwicket boundary for a six. That’s when Stokes just plucked the ball out of thin air to take a stunning catch.

Later, explaining the catch Stokes said, "I was actually in the wrong position. I made a relatively straightforward catch into a hard one. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place. It is one of those that sticks or doesn't. We do train hard.

"Was it better than the one in the 2015 Ashes? Nah. That one was against the Aussies. So that one ranks higher."

Such was his catch that even young fans couldn’t stop themselves from attempting the one-handed catch. ICC recently put up a video of one such fan.

In the video the youngster can be seen pouching the ball with one hand, while falling on his sofa.

England next play against Pakistan on June 3 at Nottingham.

