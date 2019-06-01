Cricket World Cup 2019 | Young Fan Recreates Ben Stokes’ Single-handed Catch

Ben Stokes had a wonderful start to the World Cup campaign as his innings of 89 and two wickets helped England defeat South Africa by 104 runs in tournament opener. But it was not his all-round effort, but a spectacular catch of Andile Phehlukwayo that hogged the limelight.
Rashid bowled one in the slot to the southpaw, and the latter swept hard, while the ball looked like going over the midwicket boundary for a six. That’s when Stokes just plucked the ball out of thin air to take a stunning catch.
Later, explaining the catch Stokes said, "I was actually in the wrong position. I made a relatively straightforward catch into a hard one. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place. It is one of those that sticks or doesn't. We do train hard.
"Was it better than the one in the 2015 Ashes? Nah. That one was against the Aussies. So that one ranks higher."
Such was his catch that even young fans couldn’t stop themselves from attempting the one-handed catch. ICC recently put up a video of one such fan.
In the video the youngster can be seen pouching the ball with one hand, while falling on his sofa.
"OOH! NO WAY! NO NO WAY! YOU CANNOT DO THAT!"We saw this video posted by @ajgoodwin of his son practicing @benstokes38's epic catch and added the @nassercricket commentary 😎 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LseSM9obO1— ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2019
England next play against Pakistan on June 3 at Nottingham.
