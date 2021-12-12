Cricket World Divided As Max Verstappen Seals Maiden Championship in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; Top Reactions

Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed. Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went wheel to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race. A championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts, boiled down to the final lap of the final race.

Meanwhile a number of cricketers were glued to their TV sets and couldn’t help but congratulate the young racer on his win. Some of the English, on the other hand, were angry at a ‘mistake’. Here are the top reactions.

What a race!Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

It almost feels like they did that ‘for the good of the sport’. Literally everybody talking about F1 currently. 👀— Tymal Mills (@tmills15) December 12, 2021

Unfortunately he ended up second. After dominating so many laps really feel for him @LewisHamilton 😔 Sometimes these rules are very difficult to understand. Take a bow champ. You are and you will be the world champion for me 👏👏#LewisHamilton #AbuDhabiGP #Formula1 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/MFAgXmPs7V— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 12, 2021

Dodgy race must be rigged #f1— Nick Compton (@thecompdog) December 12, 2021

I like both drivers and both teams. But surely that wasn’t right. Speechless #Formula1 #AbuDabhiGP— Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) December 12, 2021

That is the biggest mistake in F1 history.— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 12, 2021

Hands down the best showdown I’ve seen in modern sports @redbullracing @Max33Verstappen you beauty. @SChecoPerez deserves a lot of credit for this one. You’re a PROPER team man 💪#AbuDhabiGP #F1— Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) December 12, 2021

Verstappen and Hamilton had approached the winner-takes-all denouement in the desert level on points, for the first time since 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni were neck and neck going into the final race.

Fittingly the title protagonists filled the front row, Verstappen on pole after his majestic flying lap in qualifying.

But Hamilton got off to a blinding start, beating Verstappen to the first bend.

The Dutch driver lunged to reclaim the lead on Turn Seven, forcing his arch-rival off the track.

