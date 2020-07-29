Cricket World Unites to Laud Stuart Broad's 'Terrific Achievement' as Bowler Scales Mount 500

England pacer Stuart Broad achieved a rare milestone of 500 Test wickets during the third Test against West Indies in Manchester, dismissing opener Kraigg Brathwaite. It made him only the seventh bowler ever, and second Englishman, to get there.
The cricketing world united to laud Broad on the special day, where he also powered England to a 2-1 series win over West Indies.
Absolutely made up for @stuartbroad8! Delighted to be on the field and share this moment with one of my best mates ❤️
Absolutely made up for @stuartbroad8! Delighted to be on the field and share this moment with one of my best mates ❤️
A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9) on Jul 28, 2020 at 8:06am PDT
Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win.And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI
Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win.
And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020
And well done @StuartBroad8 A champions greatest quality is longevity. You are a true champion.
And well done @StuartBroad8 A champions greatest quality is longevity. You are a true champion.
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 28, 2020
500 big ones for @StuartBroad8Well done bud, what a great achievement #salute
500 big ones for @StuartBroad8
Well done bud, what a great achievement #salute
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 28, 2020
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 test wickets great achievement for any bowler 👏
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 test wickets great achievement for any bowler 👏
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 28, 2020
Incredible achievement @StuartBroad8. Having form,fitness,skill and desire over such a long period of time is a very special effort. Congratulations #500club #ENGvsWI
Incredible achievement @StuartBroad8. Having form,fitness,skill and desire over such a long period of time is a very special effort. Congratulations #500club #ENGvsWI
— Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) July 28, 2020
Such a shame the ground can't be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible 👏🏻 #ENGvWIN #cricket #500club
Such a shame the ground can’t be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible 👏🏻 #ENGvWIN #cricket #500club
— Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) July 28, 2020
Congratulations to @StuartBroad8 on reaching 500 test wits hard work does pay off. I still remember you bowling to my son at Bristol when you both were kids.. well done and the sky is the limits next step 600.👍🏿🍾🎊
Congratulations to @StuartBroad8 on reaching 500 test wits hard work does pay off. I still remember you bowling to my son at Bristol when you both were kids.. well done and the sky is the limits next step 600.👍🏿🍾🎊
— Courtney A Walsh (@CuddyWalsh) July 28, 2020
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI
— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020
Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn't have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great lesson to all young cricketers ... Congrats @stuartbroad8 #500 #TestCricket
Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn’t have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great lesson to all young cricketers ... Congrats @stuartbroad8 #500 #TestCricket
A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:02am PDT
Broad thanked his supporters for all the love.
Blown away by the kind support. Thank you so much. To take # 500 in a Test match win leading to a series win feels very special. I love cricket 🏏 😁
Blown away by the kind support. Thank you so much. To take # 500 in a Test match win leading to a series win feels very special. I love cricket 🏏 😁
A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Jul 28, 2020 at 8:26am PDT
Broad was dropped from the XI for the first Test of the series but bounced back in style to become the player of the series.
