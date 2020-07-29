Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

3/1 (0.4)

Empire CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

Empire CC elected to bat

Cricket World Unites to Laud Stuart Broad's 'Terrific Achievement' as Bowler Scales Mount 500

The cricketing world united to laud Broad on the special day, where he also powered England to a 2-1 series win over West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Cricket World Unites to Laud Stuart Broad's 'Terrific Achievement' as Bowler Scales Mount 500

England pacer Stuart Broad achieved a rare milestone of 500 Test wickets during the third Test against West Indies in Manchester, dismissing opener Kraigg Brathwaite. It made him only the seventh bowler ever, and second Englishman, to get there.

The cricketing world united to laud Broad on the special day, where he also powered England to a 2-1 series win over West Indies.

Broad thanked his supporters for all the love.

Broad was dropped from the XI for the first Test of the series but bounced back in style to become the player of the series.

