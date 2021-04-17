Cricketer Dies on the Spot After Being Hit by the Ball On His Head in Ghaziabad

In a horrific incident coming from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a cricketer died on the spot after a batsman’s ferocious shot hit him on the head during a match. The shocking footage filmed by a spectator shows the tragedy unfolding on the pitch in the Raj Nagar Extension, on April 8.

As the bowler bowled his delivery, the batsman connected the ball well enough, hitting it straight back towards the bowler. The shot was too fast and fierce for the bowler to take any evasive action as he copped a blow on the head and fell straight to the ground. The players rushed to his aid; unfortunately, he died on the spot.

It was not the first time that the gentleman’s game turned fatal for a cricketer, in November 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was killed when he was struck on the neck by a ball.

Hughes was hit by a bouncer while batting in a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia in Sydney and later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The subsequent investigation made a number of recommendations, some of which had already been implemented, in order to improve the safety of players on the field. Close-fielders and wicketkeepers standing close to the stumps have been advised to wear protective gear for every crucial body part. However, it does not apply to the slip fielders. Players and coaching staff are advised to wear helmets too when practising in the nets against pacers or bowling machines. Furthermore, defibrillators should also be made available at all first-class fixtures in case medical staff need to deal with cardiac incidents.

