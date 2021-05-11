Cricketer Josh Downie Dies After Collapsing During Net Session

Cricketer Joshua Downie, brother of Team Great Britain Olympian gymnasts Becky and Ellie, died after suffering a heart attack in the nets. He was 24.

Josh was given CPR by medical crew before being rushed to a hospital where he died. A talented cricketer, he had recently moved to Nottingham where he worked as a PE teacher.

Josh’s mother Helen says she was still in “complete shock”.

“He was beautiful inside and out. I will miss him forever,” Helen, 57, was quoted as saying by the BBC. “He apparently stumbled and collapsed and never regained consciousness. An ambulance came and took him to hospital but he never woke up again.”

“He had just moved in September for his new job after graduating. It does not seem real at all that he’s gone. He would have been 25 in July. He loved his family, his girlfriend, sport, animals. We always had such lovely good times together,” she added.

His sister Becky, an Olympian, said, “No words can describe the pain we as a family are all feeling right now. The world is so cruel sometimes… Josh, you were the most amazing brother. We will forever be the Downie 5.”

Josh played for several cricket clubs including Hucknall CC, Fikserton & Thurgarton CC, and Burton Joyce CC, in Nottinghamshire.

In a statement, the Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Premier League said, “Everybody within the NPL community is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Josh Downie, aged just 24. Our deepest thoughts go out to Josh’s family at this time, as well as all of those who knew him from his spells with Hucknall CC and Fiskerton & Thurgarton CC.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here