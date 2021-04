Cricketer Kieron Pollard's Father Passes Away

West Indies’ white-ball captain and Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard’s father passed away yesterday. The cricket took to Instagram to share the tragic news with a couple of photos of his father, one of them after Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2019. Pollard wrote,” Rest easy, peacefully and gracefully #loveyoualways❤. Touched many hearts and souls . Will continue to make you proud . No more “tall boy” . I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful\

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to pay his respects