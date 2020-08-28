Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketer Smashes Ball Out of the Ground, Hits Own Car in Parking Lot

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien is no stranger to big-hitting exploits but he had cause to regret his batting prowess on Thursday when he smashed his own car window with a trademark six. O’Brien, who scored the fastest century in World Cup history in 2011 to help Ireland chase down a mammoth 327 to secure a famous win over England in Bangalore, made 82 off 37 balls for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
Kevin O Brien

He hit eight sixes, one of which sailed into the parking lot next to the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin to shatter his car's rear window. After the match, the 36-year-old all-rounder drove the car straight to the garage to get the window replaced.

He hit eight sixes, one of which sailed into the parking lot next to the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin to shatter his car’s rear window. After the match, the 36-year-old all-rounder drove the car straight to the garage to get the window replaced.

“Don’t worry @KevinOBrien113 we’ll get it fixed up as good as new,” the dealership said on Twitter. Brien then came up with fitting reply, promising that he would park the car further from next time around.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the sport. Back in the year 2000, Brett Lee smashed a six out of the park, that reportedly hit the car of legendary batsman Geoffrey Boycott. Also in 2018, during the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, batsman Sikandar Raza got one in the middle of his bat, and the ball hit a car in the parking area.

