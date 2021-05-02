CRICKETNEXT

Cricketer Tejal Hasabnis 'Inspired' by Sachin Tendulkar to Donate Blood

Cricketer Tejal Hasabnis 'Inspired' by Sachin Tendulkar to Donate Blood

Cricketer Tejal Hasabnis 'Inspired' by Sachin Tendulkar to Donate Blood

The 23-year-old Maharashtrian cricketer donated her own blood and took to social media to spread awareness regarding the same after she read a blog post by the Master Blaster

With the recent COVID crisis, cricketers both within and around the country have rallied up to support various causes and put their weight behind the fight. Maharashtra-based cricketer Tejal Hasabnis has joined the list after she said she felt ‘inspired’ by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s recent bid to fans to donate blood and plasma for the same.

“A few days ago, I read Sachin’s sir blog and I saw his post on his birthday that he was requesting everyone to donate blood. So I did donate my blood and then I came to know the situation right now is very tough,” she said to ANI.

“So then I started creating blood donation and plasma donation awareness through social media. I work for an NGO, and we are now together creating awareness about it. We have planned to create awareness for people to come forward and donate blood and plasma, as the situation is really worrisome due to COVID,” she added.

Hasabnis, who represented Maharashtra in the Women’s T20 format, First-class matches and Limited over matches, has been active in her appeals to the public on social media during COVID, doing her bit to help with the daily rising toll of active cases. Though she has usually been tight-lipped about her social work, she found that the pandemic called for a different approach as she wanted to spread awareness.

“I usually don’t like to post about the social work I try to do, but through this article, I’d like to appeal to all the youngsters and my fellow women cricketers to donate blood, donate plasma and reach out to people in distraught and offer a helping hand,” she concluded.

