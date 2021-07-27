Cricketer-Turned-Mantri-Turned-Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla Wants More Bengal Cricketers in Team India

Former cricketer and West Bengal sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla began a new innings as under-23 coach of the Bengal Ranji team where he kicked off proceedings with a fitness camp, dictating strict rules to his wards. Among them which caught everyone’s attention: staying away from social media, and cutting long hairs.

A domestic cricket stalwart himself, Shukla quit politics recently as the state went to polls in May. He said social media is a strict no-go zone for the kids. “I have told the boys not to post anything on social media. They have to maintain decorum and discipline."

The fitness camp lasted for over four hours, and saw participation from 60 cricketers who were divided into groups before the training resumed. “Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately. Thirdly they will have to learn Bengali for team bonding," he told youngsters.

He said emergence of talent from the state is CAB’s (Cricket Association of Bengal) top priority as ‘the supply line from junior to senior team’ is the key in game of cricket.

The 40-year-old, who played three ODIs for India, said his job was to ensure that more Bengal players make it to the national team. “I am not a coach, I am a guide who is here to help the players. To see more Bengal players in the national team is a wish I have as a cricketer."

As far as Bengal is concerned, currently pacer Mohammed Shami and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha are a regular feature in the national squad. Manoj Tiwary too made a brief appearance for India. By far the most popular cricketer from Bengal was current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who went onto become one of the best Indian captains.

Meanwhile bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul and Strength and Conditioning Coach Sabir Ali made sure that everything went smoothly. Also present was Chairman of Selectors Subhomoy Das.

