Cricketer Umesh Yadav Wishes Birthday to Wife Tanya Wadhwa

1. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav took to Instagram to wish his wife, Tanya Wadhwa a very happy birthday on June 7. The 32-year-old bowler shared a photo of Tanya with a flower bouquet and a hear-shaped cake placed in front.

2. Wishing her birthday, Yadav wrote that she paints his world with colors and brings meaning to his life.Though a lot is talked about the cricketer in his career of 10-years, very little is known about his wife.

3. Tanya has a degree in fashioning designing and she followed it as a profession too.Her fashion sense rules at home too. Multiple times, Yadav has confessed that Tanya takes care of his wardrobe.

4. The two met during an event, when Tanya was in college. She was totally impressed with the Indian pacer’s simplicity.

5. Tanya and Yadav tied the knot in 2013, after dating each other for about 4 years.

6. Earlier this year, on January 1,the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

7. On May 29, Yadav and Tanya celebrated their 8th marriage anniversary.In an interview before her marriage, Tanyaonce said that she has just one complex and that is the height difference between the two.

8.Tanya hails from Delhi, but took no time in adjusting to Umesh’s hometown, which is Nagpur. She has often said that she misses the spicy street food of Delhi but has settled in Nagpur very well.

