Cricketer Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran; Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Picture

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Cricketer Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran; Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Picture
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar got married to his fiancé Vaishali Visweswaran in a close ceremony on Thursday. On the occasion, Shankar’s current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wished him a “happy and blessed married life
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar got married to his fiancé Vaishali Visweswaran in a close ceremony on Thursday. On the occasion, Shankar’s current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wished him a “happy and blessed married life.” SRH shared a picture of the occasion in which the couple can be seen taking part in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family members and relatives. The ceremony appears to be low-key considering the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Check out the post here:
Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day!
May you have a happy and blessed married life #SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/elDUYKVww2
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2021
The Nellai-born cricketer had earlier announced his engagement with Visweswaran in an Instagram post shared back in August last year. He had shared a couple of pictures on the occasion.
Here is the link to the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
After SRH posted the wedding picture on Twitter, wishes poured in from the fans who congratulated him on his new journey.
Check out these wishes from fans:
Happy married Life
— SRHFAN (@SRHtruefan) January 27, 2021
Happy married Life anna
— Ramsubhash Adapa (@AdapaRamsubhas3) January 27, 2021
Happy Married life Shankar Anna
— Sagar Nani Pspk TG JSP ✊✊ (@SagarNanipspk) January 27, 2021
One user said that Visweswaran is already looking at Shankar in a way like they have been married for quite some time.
His wife is already looking at him like they are married for 4-5 yrs
— Sarthak (@Sarthak93811928) January 27, 2021
Another user poked fun at him in a very similar manner, pointing out the same thing. He talked about the serious look on the bride’s face as if Shankar read the mantras wrong.
That's some serious look he is getting from the bride ... did he not pronounce a mantra correctly?
— NGR (@NGR_blr) January 27, 2021
The 30-year-old cricketer has represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is. He played seven matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL, in which he scored 97 runs at an average of 101.04. The right arm medium pace bowler also picked four wickets in the tournament.
Shankar has also played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL over the years. In March 2019, ahead of the IPL 2019, Shankar was named among the eight players to watch by the ICC.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking