CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricketer Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran; Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Picture

Cricketer Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran; Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Picture

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar got married to his fiancé Vaishali Visweswaran in a close ceremony on Thursday. On the occasion, Shankar’s current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wished him a “happy and blessed married life

Cricketer Vijay Shankar Marries Vaishali Visweswaran; Sunrisers Hyderabad Shares Picture

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar got married to his fiancé Vaishali Visweswaran in a close ceremony on Thursday. On the occasion, Shankar’s current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wished him a “happy and blessed married life.” SRH shared a picture of the occasion in which the couple can be seen taking part in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family members and relatives. The ceremony appears to be low-key considering the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the post here:

The Nellai-born cricketer had earlier announced his engagement with Visweswaran in an Instagram post shared back in August last year. He had shared a couple of pictures on the occasion.

Here is the link to the pictures:

After SRH posted the wedding picture on Twitter, wishes poured in from the fans who congratulated him on his new journey.

Check out these wishes from fans:

One user said that Visweswaran is already looking at Shankar in a way like they have been married for quite some time.

Another user poked fun at him in a very similar manner, pointing out the same thing. He talked about the serious look on the bride’s face as if Shankar read the mantras wrong.

The 30-year-old cricketer has represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is. He played seven matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL, in which he scored 97 runs at an average of 101.04. The right arm medium pace bowler also picked four wickets in the tournament.

Shankar has also played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL over the years. In March 2019, ahead of the IPL 2019, Shankar was named among the eight players to watch by the ICC.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches