CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma

A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban.

Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday. The event was a private affair with some close friends and relatives in attendance.  The 30-year-old, who was in Australia and was part of the limited-overs side, returned to the country recently.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban. the spinner shared a beautiful post with the caption: "We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" The couple got engaged in July this year and Dhanashree even accompanied Chahal to UAE where he was busy playing for RCB.

Back in August, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma. Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”. The much-in-love couple looks stunning in their Indian outfits. Yuzvendra looked dapper in heavy embroidery kurta pyjama while his lady love picked a gorgeous light purple lehenga for the special day.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches