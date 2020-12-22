Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma

A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban.

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday. The event was a private affair with some close friends and relatives in attendance. The 30-year-old, who was in Australia and was part of the limited-overs side, returned to the country recently.

A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban. the spinner shared a beautiful post with the caption: "We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" The couple got engaged in July this year and Dhanashree even accompanied Chahal to UAE where he was busy playing for RCB.

Back in August, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma. Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”. The much-in-love couple looks stunning in their Indian outfits. Yuzvendra looked dapper in heavy embroidery kurta pyjama while his lady love picked a gorgeous light purple lehenga for the special day.