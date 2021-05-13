CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricketers Express Sympathy for Palestine After Israeli Air Strikes Kill 13 Children

Cricketers Express Sympathy for Palestine After Israeli Air Strikes Kill 13 Children

Cricketers Express Sympathy for Palestine After Israeli Air Strikes Kill 13 Children

Several cricketers expressed solidarity with Palestine after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza which saw 13 children being killed.

Cricketers around the world came out against the violence on Palestini civilians and children especially after Israeli airstrikes which saw the death of 13 children in Gaza. Several cricketers came out in Twitter and condemned this move. Meanwhile this is not the first time that #FreePalestine movement has reared his head on a cricket field.  Earlier in 2014, Moeen Ali wore a wrist band saying “Free Palestine” in a Test match against India which garnered attention.

Also read: This Pakistani Cricketer Eligible for IPL

In Gaza, 67 people have been killed so far — including 17 children — and nearly 400 injured after days of near relentless Israeli air strikes.On Wednesday, Hamas announced the death of its military chief in Gaza City, Bassem Issa, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying they had killed three other senior figures as well.

IDF strikes also destroyed a multi-storey tower housing Palestinian television channel Al-Aqsa, set up by Hamas.Israel said around 1,500 rockets had been launched into its territory since the beginning of the week by Palestinian militants.Seven people have been killed, including one six-year-old after a rocket struck his home in southern Israel, the United Hatzalah volunteer rescue agency said.

(With AFP inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches