Cricketers Express Sympathy for Palestine After Israeli Air Strikes Kill 13 Children

Cricketers around the world came out against the violence on Palestini civilians and children especially after Israeli airstrikes which saw the death of 13 children in Gaza. Several cricketers came out in Twitter and condemned this move. Meanwhile this is not the first time that #FreePalestine movement has reared his head on a cricket field. Earlier in 2014, Moeen Ali wore a wrist band saying “Free Palestine” in a Test match against India which garnered attention.

Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity. #PrayForPalestine #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/NPCqRLmUA0 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 11, 2021

Please stop picking and choosing and stand up for humanity. The world needs a good long look at itself if it’s going to let such things happen. pic.twitter.com/JGrgKokfqP — Shan Masood (@shani_official) May 11, 2021

The unjust acts of terrorism and cruelty happening in Palestine are totally unacceptable. Our hearts bleed for our Muslim brothers & sisters. In the final days of this Holy Month of Ramadan, I request everyone to pray for the situation in Palestine #WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/uuR9YOmKel — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 12, 2021

As an athlete who plays cricket around the world, I want to see this world out of war. I can’t watch people being killed in #Afghanistan & #Palestine. No crime is more heinous than the killing of a child. I want these children to wake up to the sound of birds & not bombs. — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2021

I just can’t understand why it is so difficult to treat others as you would want to be treated, or even better yet treat each others as human beings. #PrayForPalestine — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 12, 2021

If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

In Gaza, 67 people have been killed so far — including 17 children — and nearly 400 injured after days of near relentless Israeli air strikes.On Wednesday, Hamas announced the death of its military chief in Gaza City, Bassem Issa, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying they had killed three other senior figures as well.

IDF strikes also destroyed a multi-storey tower housing Palestinian television channel Al-Aqsa, set up by Hamas.Israel said around 1,500 rockets had been launched into its territory since the beginning of the week by Palestinian militants.Seven people have been killed, including one six-year-old after a rocket struck his home in southern Israel, the United Hatzalah volunteer rescue agency said.

(With AFP inputs)

