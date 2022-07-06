Cricketers KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar Set To Play in Andhra Premier League

Young cricketers K.S. Bharat, Ricky Bhui and Ashwin Hebbar are set to play in the inaugural season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), scheduled to be played from July 6-17 at the Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The inaugural season of the APL will feature six teams including Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors, from six different regions within the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The league will be played in a round-robin format followed by the play-offs. There will be a total of 15 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The double-header matches will start at 1 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST. CricHeroes, the world’s largest cricket network for grassroots cricketers, is the official scoring platform for the APL.

Sharing his views on the league, Satya Prasad Yachendra, Chairman, APL Governing Council said, “The inaugural season of Andhra Premier League will witness established state cricketers and also new talent from the state who can access the facilities of CricHeroes to have a record of their performances. It will also help the scorers for the tournament to score the matches easily and keep a record digitally.”

