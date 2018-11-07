Cricketers Post Diwali Wishes on Twitter as India Celebrates the Festival of Lights

Loading...
First up was the India women's cricket team, who are preparing for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20 2018, sent their wishes from Guyana.
Here’s wishing India 🇮🇳 and the rest of the world #HappyDiwali from us at #TeamIndia in Guyana! pic.twitter.com/vm2f0ZZBrT
— Poonam Yadav (@poonam_yadav24) November 7, 2018
Many former and current Indian cricketers too took to twitter to convey their wishes on this auspicious day. "May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali," wrote Virender Sehwag.
May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/8ObMlrSArF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2018
"This Diwali let there be light in our consciousness and life...HAPPY DIWALI," wrote Gautam Gambhir.
This Diwali let there be light in our consciousness and life...HAPPY DIWALI #HappyDiwali2018 #Diwali2018
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 7, 2018
Former India opener Aakash Chopra wrote,"Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Deepawali. Spread joy and happiness. Stay safe. Stay blessed."
Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Deepawali. Spread joy and happiness. Stay safe. Stay blessed. 😊🙌😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2018
"Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Happy Diwali," wrote pacer Mohammad Shami.
Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright,
Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light.
Happy Diwali @circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/0XiIQLtcjq
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 7, 2018
Yuvraj Singh had a video message where he conveyed his wishes. So did the recently retired pacer RP Singh.
Wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali filled with hope, joy, peace & love. Be safe be happy and light up the life of someone in need by joining our #GiftASmile initiative. Happiness to all 🙏 @YOUWECAN @YWCOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/uDahZsL7ow — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 7, 2018
#HappyDiwali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oHU7rztj2f
— R P Singh (@rpsingh) November 7, 2018
"Wishing everyone on the ocassion of festival of lights. Let's celebrate a happy, healthy and pollution free Diwali," wrote Yusuf Pathan. His brother Irfan Pathan also conveyed his wishes on his Twitter account.
Wishing everyone on the ocassion of festival of lights. Let's celebrate a happy, healthy and pollution free Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/jJdCjgEb19 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2018
Wishing every one a very happy Diwali. #diwali #love address_mens_apparels https://t.co/fWLO7TBakv
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 7, 2018
Wishes also poured in from across the border with former Pakistan great Waqar Younis taking to social media.
Wishing all my friends across the Boarders and around the World a very Happy and Memorable #Dewali2018 #KhushRahoo — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) November 7, 2018
Former Windies hard-hitting batsman Ricardo Powell wrote, "Happy Diwali #india"
Happy Diwali #india pic.twitter.com/qz9JaOpmg5
— realricardopowell (@ricardolpowell) November 7, 2018
Lastly India head coach Ravi Shastri wished everyone a Happy Diwali in his own unique way.
#Diwali 💥 Dhamaka by our Hitman @ImRo45 yesterday in Lucknow. Sets the tone. Here’s wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali 🎆 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tshxb88y9M — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 7, 2018
First Published: November 7, 2018, 2:21 PM IST