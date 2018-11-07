Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketers Post Diwali Wishes on Twitter as India Celebrates the Festival of Lights

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 7, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. (AP Image)

As Indians all across the world celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, social media was abuzz with wishes pouring in. Cricketers too joined in with players from different nationalities getting on Twitter to wish everyone a prosperous Diwali.

First up was the India women's cricket team, who are preparing for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20 2018, sent their wishes from Guyana.

Many former and current Indian cricketers too took to twitter to convey their wishes on this auspicious day. "May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali," wrote Virender Sehwag.





"This Diwali let there be light in our consciousness and life...HAPPY DIWALI," wrote Gautam Gambhir.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra wrote,"Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Deepawali. Spread joy and happiness. Stay safe. Stay blessed."





"Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Happy Diwali," wrote pacer Mohammad Shami.

Yuvraj Singh had a video message where he conveyed his wishes. So did the recently retired pacer RP Singh.





"Wishing everyone on the ocassion of festival of lights. Let's celebrate a happy, healthy and pollution free Diwali," wrote Yusuf Pathan. His brother Irfan Pathan also conveyed his wishes on his Twitter account.





Wishes also poured in from across the border with former Pakistan great Waqar Younis taking to social media.





Former Windies hard-hitting batsman Ricardo Powell wrote, "Happy Diwali #india"

Lastly India head coach Ravi Shastri wished everyone a Happy Diwali in his own unique way.



First Published: November 7, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
