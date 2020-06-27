Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketers Speak Up Against Custodial Death of Tamil Nadu Father-son Duo

The custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks, have led to outrage in entire country. A day after reports of the violent torture and death of two shopkeepers at the hands of Tamil Nadu Police, residents of the state as well as others on social media have been seeking action against the cops responsible for the deaths.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
On Monday, police officers picked up P Jayaraj, who ran a mobile phone repair shop with his son Benicks as the store was open beyond coronavirus lockdown curfew. Those in the know said police had assaulted both of them at the police station. Eyewitnesses also claim that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims' rectum.

The victims died in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the hospital after spending a brief period at the jail post being remanded to judicial custody.

Now cricketers have come out and spoken against these atrocities committed by the police.

Shikhar Dhawan was the first to tweet about it. He wrote, "Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. Folded hands #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."

Harbhajan Singh too wrote a message on Twitter in Tamil on the same issue.

