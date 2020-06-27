Cricketers Speak Up Against Custodial Death of Tamil Nadu Father-son Duo
The custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks, have led to outrage in entire country. A day after reports of the violent torture and death of two shopkeepers at the hands of Tamil Nadu Police, residents of the state as well as others on social media have been seeking action against the cops responsible for the deaths.
Cricketers Speak Up Against Custodial Death of Tamil Nadu Father-son Duo
The custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks, have led to outrage in entire country. A day after reports of the violent torture and death of two shopkeepers at the hands of Tamil Nadu Police, residents of the state as well as others on social media have been seeking action against the cops responsible for the deaths.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings