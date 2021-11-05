‘Cricketers Will Follow The Money, Least Profitable Aspects Of The Game Will Suffer’: Former ENG Captain On IPL’s Expansion

The Indian Premier League will have 10 teams from the next edition of the Indian Premier League. This also means there will be more matches, more days, and more players dedicated to this mega event. With the IPL already under the scanner for the performance of the Indian Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, former England captain Micheal Atherton has raised fresh doubts over the new additions to the million-dollar league, who believes it will have adverse effects on Test cricket.

In his column for The Times, Atherton wrote about his fears of players going behind the big bucks due to the tight schedules of Franchise and International cricket. This means that there will be lesser time and interest for Test cricket.

“There will be adverse knock-on effects. The calendar cannot contain the competing demands of international and franchise cricket as it is now, with a two-month window allotted for the IPL. India will want a longer window and, who knows, maybe the owners will eventually want a second station carved out of the schedule," Atherton wrote.

Explaining the financial aspect of the tournaments and their effects, Atherton wrote that cricketers will follow the money if the market is left unchecked, and the least profitable aspects of the game will suffer.

“Cricketers will follow the money. If the market is left unchecked, and the least profitable aspects of the game will suffer — notably Test cricket among countries with small television markets. Relations between the players and their principal employers will fray. Some, like New Zealand, have simply accepted reality and allow their players’ absolute freedom to pick and choose," Atherton added.

Atherton also is vocal about the scheduling worries that the IPL expansion brings in. Many English cricketers had linked the IPL second leg for the cancellation of the fifth test between India and England earlier this year.

“England are missing two centrally contracted players in this World Cup who were injured in the IPL — an extraordinary state of affairs when you think about it. An imbalance of revenues and the intense gravitational pull of IPL puts stress on a game ill-equipped to withstand it. The advance of the IPL, and its satellite tournaments, will be hard to stop. But the sport that exists only to create a return for investors will lose the precious elements that hinder rather than help the bottom line," he concluded.

