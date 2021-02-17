CRICKETNEXT

Cricketers wish AB de Villiers on his 37th Birthday

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished their batting great with a tweet.

South African talisman AB de Villiers turned 37 on February 17 and the cricketing fraternity filled Twitter with their wishes. Nicknamed 'Mr. 360', the Warmbad-born is considered one of the finest and most explosive batsmen in the world of cricket.Wishes poured in from all quarters for the veteran star.Here’s one from former South African batsman wicket keeper David Miller wishing the gamechanger.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished their batting great with a tweet writing, “Happy Birthday AB. A leader, mentor and most importantly a true entertainer on and off the field. Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday AB.”

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)'s KL Rahul wasn’t far behind in wishing the swashbuckling batter. Rahul thanked ‘Mr 360 and everyone’s favourite’ for effortless batting and being an inspiration.

Suresh Raina also wished his friend on the occasion. “Catch you at the IPL soon my friend,"he wrote.

Tamil Nadu born all-rounder Washington Sundar took to Twitter to wish fellow RCB mate.

AB de Villiers is one of the world’s best batsmen, especially when it comes to his records in white-ball cricket. He continues his flamboyance in global T20 leagues after hanging his boots in 2018. The Proteas legend recorded the fastest ton in One-Day Internationals of all-time in 2015. Playing against West Indies, he registered a hundred in just 31 balls in Johannesburg and half-century from 16 deliveries. Overall, he smashed a blistering 149 from just 44 balls in that extraordinary innings. In T20 cricket, ABD is the leading run-scorer from South Africa. He is among the five players in the IPL to have knocked over 200 maximums.

