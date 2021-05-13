Cricketers Wish Eid Mubarak, Urge People to Stay Safe and Celebrate Indoors

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Cricketers Wish Eid Mubarak, Urge People to Stay Safe and Celebrate Indoors
The festival is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:37 PM IST
After a month-long period of fasting in the holy period of Ramadan, followers of Islam have commenced with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, the country that houses the holiest site of Islam, Mecca. Some countries will be celebrating Eid tomorrow, while others are celebrating it today.
Many sports personalities have taken to their social media handles to celebrate the festival.Rishabh Pant sent across the wishes of Eid Mubarak on Thursday through his Twitter handle. The cricketer urged his followers to celebrate the festival by staying indoors considering the coronavirus cases surging in the country.
Best wishes to those celebrating Eid today! Please stay indoors and enjoy time with your families. Eid Mubarak everyone!#StayHome #StaySafe #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/VnNB4DEobQ
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 13, 2021
Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam also wished his followers Chand Mubarak as the crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan. Sharing a picture of moonlit night sky on his Twitter handle, Babar wrote that the night also signifies a time of reflection and rewards. He further mentioned that on this night,one should sit quietly with their parents and appreciate them. He urged his followers to pray for everyone out there.
Chand Mubarak. This is the night of reflection & rewards. This is the night to mend broken relations. To sit quietly with your parents and appreciate them. May you become a source of happiness for others. Do share. Do smile. Do pray for everyone out there. #Chandraat pic.twitter.com/SkIwTGTQPc
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 12, 2021
Indian cricketer and opener for Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to wish his followers Eid Mubarak and wished for everyone to stay safe.
#EidMubarak to all those who are celebrating 😊 Love, light and happiness to you. Please stay safe everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Viobw1MOKP
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 13, 2021
Suresh Raina also wished a happy and healthy Eid to his followers. The former international cricketer also wished for joy and blessings for all those celebrating the festival. Raina was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this year which was called off due to rising cases of Covid infection.
Sending my warm wishes to you all on this Eid. May this day brings you joy & God shower you & your loved ones with his blessings. #EidMubarak to everyone 🌙 #StaySafe
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 13, 2021
England-born, Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim sent his heartiest wishes for Eid on Thursday. Healso remembered the violence being met out to people in Palestine in his prayers andurged his followers to pray for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially for their sisters and brothers in the Middle East.
#EidMubarak May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/isDlaxidGf
— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 12, 2021
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking