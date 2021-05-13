Cricketers Wish Eid Mubarak, Urge People to Stay Safe and Celebrate Indoors

After a month-long period of fasting in the holy period of Ramadan, followers of Islam have commenced with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, the country that houses the holiest site of Islam, Mecca. Some countries will be celebrating Eid tomorrow, while others are celebrating it today.

Many sports personalities have taken to their social media handles to celebrate the festival.Rishabh Pant sent across the wishes of Eid Mubarak on Thursday through his Twitter handle. The cricketer urged his followers to celebrate the festival by staying indoors considering the coronavirus cases surging in the country.

Best wishes to those celebrating Eid today! Please stay indoors and enjoy time with your families. Eid Mubarak everyone!#StayHome #StaySafe #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/VnNB4DEobQ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 13, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam also wished his followers Chand Mubarak as the crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan. Sharing a picture of moonlit night sky on his Twitter handle, Babar wrote that the night also signifies a time of reflection and rewards. He further mentioned that on this night,one should sit quietly with their parents and appreciate them. He urged his followers to pray for everyone out there.

Chand Mubarak. This is the night of reflection & rewards. This is the night to mend broken relations. To sit quietly with your parents and appreciate them. May you become a source of happiness for others. Do share. Do smile. Do pray for everyone out there. #Chandraat pic.twitter.com/SkIwTGTQPc — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 12, 2021

Indian cricketer and opener for Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to wish his followers Eid Mubarak and wished for everyone to stay safe.

#EidMubarak to all those who are celebrating 😊 Love, light and happiness to you. Please stay safe everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Viobw1MOKP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 13, 2021

Suresh Raina also wished a happy and healthy Eid to his followers. The former international cricketer also wished for joy and blessings for all those celebrating the festival. Raina was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this year which was called off due to rising cases of Covid infection.

Sending my warm wishes to you all on this Eid. May this day brings you joy & God shower you & your loved ones with his blessings. #EidMubarak to everyone 🌙 #StaySafe — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 13, 2021

England-born, Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim sent his heartiest wishes for Eid on Thursday. Healso remembered the violence being met out to people in Palestine in his prayers andurged his followers to pray for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially for their sisters and brothers in the Middle East.

#EidMubarak May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/isDlaxidGf — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 12, 2021

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here