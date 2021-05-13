Cricketers Wish Eid Mubarak, Urge People to Stay Safe and Celebrate Indoors

CRICKETNEXT

The festival is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia

After a month-long period of fasting in the holy period of Ramadan, followers of Islam have commenced with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, the country that houses the holiest site of Islam, Mecca. Some countries will be celebrating Eid tomorrow, while others are celebrating it today.

Many sports personalities have taken to their social media handles to celebrate the festival.Rishabh Pant sent across the wishes of Eid Mubarak on Thursday through his Twitter handle. The cricketer urged his followers to celebrate the festival by staying indoors considering the coronavirus cases surging in the country.

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam also wished his followers Chand Mubarak as the crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan. Sharing a picture of moonlit night sky on his Twitter handle, Babar wrote that the night also signifies a time of reflection and rewards. He further mentioned that on this night,one should sit quietly with their parents and appreciate them. He urged his followers to pray for everyone out there.

Indian cricketer and opener for Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to wish his followers Eid Mubarak and wished for everyone to stay safe.

Suresh Raina also wished a happy and healthy Eid to his followers. The former international cricketer also wished for joy and blessings for all those celebrating the festival. Raina was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this year which was called off due to rising cases of Covid infection.

England-born, Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim sent his heartiest wishes for Eid on Thursday. Healso remembered the violence being met out to people in Palestine in his prayers andurged his followers to pray for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially for their sisters and brothers in the Middle East.

 

