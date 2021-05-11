CricketNext Poll: Pick Your Strongest India XI for Sri Lanka Limited-over Series

With the first choice India players flying to England for the World Test Championship final, starting June 18, and the subsequent five-match Test series, starting August 4, India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series, reportedly starting July 13, presents India’s fringe players with a unique opportunity to play against an international side and stake claim as India’s first-choice players.

While the BCCI is yet to announce the B squad for the SL tour, usual suspects like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandey, Navdeep Saini seems to be the front-runners to board the flight, a large contingent of youngsters are also vying for spots in the squad, including the likes of Test opener Prithivi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, Chetan Sakariya. Shreyas Iyer and T Natarajan are considered because they will not recover in time to make it to the SL series and Avesh Khan is already in the England standby list.

While it would be interesting to see who the selectors go with for this tour, but till that time we give you the oppurtunity to pick your strongest XI for the India vs Sri Lanka series. We have narrowed down the pool of players to 25 to pick from.

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that a ‘specialist’ Indian limited overs team will travel to Sri Lanka sometime in July for a possible three ODIs and five T20Is. With the main Indian continent comprising 20 players with four as standby set to leave for a four month long tour of England in early June, the tour to Sri Lanka provides a massive opportunity for some of the big players who were left out of the contingent and also for other white-ball specialists.

CricketNext’s possible Playing XI: Prithi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan

So, who’s going to be your pick. Happy Voting! Remember: Choose only 11 players

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Pick Your Strongest India XI For IND-SL Limited-over Series

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here