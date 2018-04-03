Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

CricketNext Ranks #2, Ahead of Major Sports Players

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 3, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Even before the onset of the T20 season, News 18 Sports (including CricketNext), has raced ahead to #2 with an all-time high traffic of 10.075 Million across desktop and mobile, according to comScore India, Feb 2018 MMX Multi-Platform, Sports Category.

CricketNext is renowned for its “news” over “opinion” offering – and is a one-stop-destination for all cricket fans. With one of the fastest score cards in the business, as well as live blogs and in-depth match analysis, the platform is swiftly becoming the preferred destination for all the fans of the sport in country.

In addition to dabbling into the key features on CricketNext, visitors also engage in popular features on the portal such as ‘From the Press Box,’ ‘From the Archives’ and ‘Off the Field’ amongst others. The engaging features ensure that the visitors are constantly updated about the happenings in the field, and allows them to keep tabs on their favorite players.

For the upcoming T20 season, CricketNext has tied up with former cricketer and KKR batsman - Aakash Chopra, in an exclusive digital show “Opening Salvo.” A respected commentator with an eye for detail, Aakash will bring to the table some interesting pre-match analysis before every match. With this addition, the platform will be delivering a comprehensively engaging experience to cricket fans, like never before.

Commenting on the tie up, Aakash said: “From power play to the death overs...I’m hoping to cover the depth of T20 cricket for CricketNext this IPL.”

Speaking about the development, Rajiv Singh, Business Head, News18.com & CricketNext said, “This seems like one of the most promising T20 seasons, and we are expecting a traffic of 40 – 50 million unique visitors.”

The comprehensive experience of CricketNext is also available via the CricketNext app on android and iOS.

Source: comScore India, Feb 2018 MMX Multi-Platform

First Published: April 3, 2018, 12:44 PM IST

