"Cried & Begged" So That Harbhajan Singh Does Not Get Penalised: Sreesanth on Slapgate

2008 saw one of India's best spinners, Harbhajan Singh go through a spate of controversies. First it was the monkeygate with Andrew Symonds, and then the slapgate with S Sreesanth, his then India teammate.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 10:59 AM IST

It was the inaugural season of IPL and Mumbai Indians tasted defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth tried to rub it in, and Harbhajan reacted strongly to it by slapping the former.

Sreesanth recently revealed what he actually told the off-spinner. “Punjab Bombay ko haraayenge, Punjab Bombay ko haraaynge,” The Kerala-born told Bhajji.

In another revelation, Sreesanth has said that he begged and cried in front of BCCI-appointed Commissioner, Sudhindra Nanavati, so that they don't punish Harbhajan.

“It was all sorted and thanks to Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar), you guys play in the same team, I said absolutely fine, I’ll go and meet him. We met and had dinner on the same night but the media took it to the next level,” Sreesanth told Cricketaddictor.

“And even in front of Nanavati sir, they have the video clipping also if not, where I’m literally crying and begging and telling him not to ban or do anything with Bhajji paa, we are going to play together. I don’t want anything to be taken away from Bhajji paa because he is a match-winner, he has taken hat-tricks for India. I’ve just started playing and I want to win matches with Bhajji paa because I consider him as my elder brother…there is a video….I don’t know whether they will give it to you or not….you can ask Nanavati sir,” he said.

“But I’m absolutely fine with Bhajji paa….he’s changed a lot, I’ve….in public also he has said ‘Sree tu kahi bhi ho yaar, maaf karde’….he was always my elder brother, maybe at that point of time it was different but he will always be a legend,” concluded Sreesanth.

