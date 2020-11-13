Crisis in South African Cricket: Administrative Chaos Throws England’s Upcoming Tour Under a Cloud

South Africa’s cricketers’ association on Friday expressed “despair and disbelief” at the continuing chaos in the game, 4 days before England are due to arrive.

South Africa’s cricketers’ association on Friday expressed “despair and disbelief” at the continuing chaos in the game, four days before England are due to arrive for a limited overs tour. The chairman of Cricket South Africa’s interim board, Judge Zak Yacoob, warned earlier that the conflict could discourage England from travelling – although a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said he expected the tour to go ahead.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

“Our position is at it has been for the past few weeks – it’s business as usual,” said the spokesperson. “We travel on Monday.”

Yacoob said the refusal of CSA’s members’ council to endorse the interim board could have serious repercussions and urged the council to reconsider its decision when it meets on Friday evening.

“If the members’ council does not take a proper decision this evening, England will probably be seriously discouraged from coming,” said Yacoob.

South Africa’s sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, earlier warned that he could intervene directly if the council did not reverse a decision announced on Thursday to break off relations with the interim board. His intervention could potentially affect CSA’s standing with the International Cricket Council.

England are due to arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday ahead of three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting on November 27.