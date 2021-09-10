The cricket and football enthusiasts on Thursday had a field day while speculating about the possibility of the two greatest players in the world – Cristiano Ronaldo (football) and Virat Kohli (cricket) –meeting each other for the first time as both of them are in Manchester at the moment.

At present, the Indian skipper is in Manchester for the fifth and last Test match against England, which was supposed to kick off on September 10 at Old Trafford. However, the last Test match between India and England has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is expected to make his highly talked about second debut for the Red Devils on Saturday evening (IST) in a home match against Newcastle.

And the young India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill took this opportunity to share his “underrated opinion” about five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League giants Manchester United after 12 years with his followers.

“Underrated opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Virat Kohli bhai,” Gill wrote on Twitter. He also used the #IfYouKnowYouKnow hashtag and a shushing face emoji on his post.

Last month, Manchester United confirmed the signing of the most prolific international goal-scorer by sharing a collage made of CR7 in their old jersey from his first stint on their official Instagram page along with a three-word caption.

“Welcome home, Cristiano,” the post.

Ronaldo also dedicated his return to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in a lengthy Instagram post.

“PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…,” the last line in Ronaldo’s post read.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy in his first stint with the Red Devils. He scored 118 goals in 292 games while playing as an attacking midfielder under Alex Ferguson.

