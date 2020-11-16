CRICKETNEXT

Critics Spurred Me to Perform Better: Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez feels that criticism and questions about his game has only spurred him to become a better version of himself.

  • PTI
  • Updated: November 16, 2020, 9:31 PM IST
In the twilight of his career, 40-year-old Hafeez has been producing some great performances for national as well as the T20 franchise sides that he is playing for.

"I have always taken it as a challenge to do better when faced with criticism or questions over my age and future. It has spurred me on to become a better player," said Hafeez, who has been named in Pakistan's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hafeez now only plays white ball cricket since retiring from Test cricket a few years back.

The Pakistan selectors recently dropped seniors like Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Aamir, Asad Shafiq for the New Zealand tour but kept Hafeez in the touring contingent.

"I have always played cricket with an open mind and without any fear from anyone. I am happy that even after reaching 40, I am still enjoying the game and also contributing to my teams," he added.

Hafeez maintained that he would continue playing till he he feels that he has the hunger to succeed at the highest level.

Hafeez said he was looking towards playing in the 2021 World T20 in India as Pakistan was developing a good T20 side and would be get better by the mega-event.

