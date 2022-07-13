CRO vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

CRO vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Croatia and Sweden: Kerava National Cricket Ground will play host for Croatia as they will feature in their first match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 against Sweden on Wednesday.

Croatia will hope to start the T20 league on a promising note on Wednesday. They are relatively new to the cricket world. Naseem Khan and Nikola Davidovic will be the crucial players for the team in the tournament.

Sweden, on the other hand, are heading into the game after losing their first match to Finland. The team registered a 12-run defeat as they scored only 103 runs while chasing a total of 115 runs. Apart from Abhijit Venkatesh, no batter looked in control of their innings. With one loss, Sweden are reeling at the second-last place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Croatia and Sweden, here is everything you need to know:

CRO vs SWE Telecast

Croatia vs Sweden game will not be telecast in India.

CRO vs SWE Live Streaming

The CRO vs SWE fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRO vs SWE Match Details

Croatia and Sweden will play against each other at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava at 1:30 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

CRO vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh

Vice-Captain: Nikola Davidovic

Suggested Playing XI for CRO vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Wynand Boshoff

Batters: Abhijit Venkatesh, Umar Nawaz, Chris Turkich

All-rounders: Naseem Khan, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil, Nikola Davidovic

Bowlers: Liam Karlsson, Wasal Kamal, Mate Jukic

CRO vs SWE2 Probable XIs

Croatia: Jeffrey Grzinic (c), Daniel Turkich, Nikola Davidovic, Boro Jerkovic, Mate Jukic, Wasal Kamal, Naseem Khan, Aman Maheshwari, Dan Marsic, Jason Newton, Chris Turkich

Sweden: Umar Nawaz, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Wynand Boshoff (wk), Imam Zuwak, Liam Karlsson, Ismael Zia, Waqas Haider, Lemar Momand, Hamid Mahmood, Zaker Taqawi, Azam Khalil

