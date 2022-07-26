Crowd Shouts 'DK, DK' In Front of Murali Vijay, Opener's Response Is Pure Class | WATCH

In an interesting incident, crowed chanted Dinesh Karthik’s name right in front of Murali Vijay which put the latter in perhaps some sort of embarrassment. It all happened during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match (TNPL) match when the fans started chanting “DK, DK.” Perhaps it was done intentionally as right on the edge of the boundary was Vijay himself.

The two shared an awkward relationship as Karthik’s first wife Nikita Vanjara allegedly had an affair with Vijay and went on to marry him after separating from the wicketkeeper batter. Karthik then married Dipika Pallikal, one of India’s finest squash players, in 2015.

Nonetheless, Vijay, instead of getting rattled, responded to the situation in a very calm and composed manner. He first started to clap, hearing DK’s name. But when he realised that the chants are not going to stop, he turned back again, this time pleading with the fans to stop shouting RCB players’ name.

Murali Vijay last played for India back in 2018 when he batted against Australia in the second Test match at Perth.

Vijay returned to competitive cricket in June after a gap of nearly two years, playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in Tirunelveli.

The right-hander, however, did not fare well in his comeback match, falling for a patchy 8 from 13 balls. He did not look very convincing during his brief stay in the middle and was run out going for a sharp single.

The 61-Test veteran, who last played for Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Dubai in September 2020, had not turned out for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and did not feature in last year’s TNPL too.

He had also not played in the local TNCA League.

He last played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019. Vijay’s last Test for India was in 2018 against Australia in Perth.

