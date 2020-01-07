Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Crowe Set the Goal For Me, I Didn't Believe Him Then: Taylor on Setting NZ Test Record

After surpassing Stephen Fleming's tally of 7,172 runs to become New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer, an emotional Ross Taylor remembered his mentor Martin Crowe saying it was the late New Zealand legend who set him the goal.

Cricketnext Staff |January 7, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
"My goal was to play one Test match," Taylor told reporters on Monday. "I guess it's an emotional time because my mentor, Martin Crowe, that was one of the goals he put down for me – to be New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer.

"To be honest I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate."

Taylor made his Test debut nearly one and a half years after his ODI debut. His first two Tests were difficult, managing only 44 runs in four innings in South Africa. Taylor then sought Crowe's help, which turned around his fortunes.

"My first two in South Africa were pretty tough," said Taylor. "That was a welcome to Test cricket.

"When I first played for New Zealand I'd had a pretty decent one-day career and only scored three or four first-class hundreds and Twenty20 was just coming through.

"I always thought I was good enough to play one-day cricket but Test cricket was something I was never quite sure if I was good enough.

"That's why I (sought) Martin's help to become a better player than the raw, gay abandon player that I was as a youngster."

Taylor said he's not considering retirement yet, and wants to set a bigger benchmark so that Kane Williamson has 'something to chase'.

"Records are meant to be broken and 'Flem' set a very high standard, and for me, I'm trying to get as many runs before I do retire to give Kane something to chase," Taylor said.

"He's got a fantastic record and will go down as one of our greatest cricketers but we need him to have something to strive for and hopefully, in however many years, there's a youngster who can chase whatever, 9, 10, 11 thousand runs that Kane gets to."

australia vs new zealand 2020martin croweross taylorstephen fleming

