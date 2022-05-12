CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T20 2022 match, May 13, 12:30 AM IST

CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Clarke Road United and QPCC I: Clarke Road United and QPCC I will be playing against each on Friday in the second semi-final match of the Trinidad T20 2022. National Cricket Centre in Couva will conduct the match between the two teams on May 13 from 12:30 AM IST.

Clarke Road United are in Group A and won two out of their three league matches. With six points, they finished second in the points tally. United concluded the league stage with a victory over Profilbau Victoria United by six wickets. It was a terrific batting effort by the team as they chased the target of 195 runs within 19 overs.

Coming to QPCC I, they are looking good so far. The team has won all its three league games to top the Group B standings. Their recent win in the competition came against Preysal SC by six wickets. Darren Bravo smacked the PSC bowlers all over the park as he took his team home in a 165-run chase.

Ahead of the match between Clarke Road United and QPCC I, here is everything you need to know:

CRU vs QPCC Telecast

Clarke Road United vs QPCC I game will not be telecast in India.

CRU vs QPCC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRU vs QPCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 13, Friday.

CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dejourn Charles

Vice-Captain - Tion Webster

Suggested Playing XI for CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jeremy Araujo

Batters: Dejourn Charles, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Yannic Cariah, Vikas Mohan

Bowlers: Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Kerwyn Sirju, Samuel Roopnarine

CRU vs QPCC Probable XIs:

Clarke Road United: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Rayad Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Joshua James, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali, Vikash Mohan, Dejourn Charles, Kerwyn Sirju, Tariq Mohammed, Sean Siloch

QPCC I: Tion Webster, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Terrance Hinds, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein (c)

