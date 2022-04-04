CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Plunket Shield 2021-22 match, April 5, 03:30 am IST

CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Plunket Shield 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Auckland Aces:

Auckland Aces will aim to make it six wins in a row when they square off against the Central Stags in Tuesday’s Plunket Shield 2021-22 contest. McLean Park in Napier will host the game from April 5 to April 8 at 03:30 AM IST onwards.

Auckland Aces are currently the best team in the ongoing edition of Plunket Shield. They are the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament, as they won five of their six league games, one match remains abandoned. The team is atop the standings with 96 points to their name. Auckland are heading into the match after defeating Wellington Firebirds in their last game by 10 wickets. Simon Keene was the star performance for Auckland as he picked eight wickets across two innings.

Central Stags, on the other hand, are currently third in the standings with one loss, three wins and as many draws from seven matches. The team will be disappointed as their last game against Northern District was called off due to rain and their previous game before that against Canterbury Kings ended in a draw. Tom Bruce and Co will be keen to win this four-day contest.

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Auckland Aces; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs AA Telecast

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces game will not telecast in India

CS vs AA Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the New Zealand Cricket’s official YouTube channel.

CS vs AA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the McLean Park, in Napier at 03:30 am IST from April 5 to April 8.

CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mark Chapman

Vice-Captain: Tom Bruce

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Batters: William O’Donnell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Robert O’Donnell

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Bowlers: William Somerville, Seth Rance, Danru Ferns, Simon Keene

CS vs AA Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Mason Hughes, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Ma’ara Ave, SB Keene, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell

Auckland Aces: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Cole Briggs, Sean Solia, William Somerville, Simon Keene, Ollie Pringle, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

