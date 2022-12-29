CS vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Streaming Details and Probable XIs for Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Super Smash 2022-23

The 2022/23 edition of New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition, Super Smash, will witness the intriguing clash of Central Stags and Canterbury Kings. While Canterbury Kings have registered one win in the tournament, Central Stags are yet to score a win. Tom Bruce-led Central Stags will be eager to secure a win when they take the field against Canterbury on Friday. The bowling unit of Central Stags looked very flat in their last match. The likes of Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, and Brett Randell will have to be at the top of their game if Central Stags is to win. They will also rely on the experience of veteran Ross Taylor. Moreover, they will have to execute their plans against Canterbury’s big-hitting batters. Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter and McConchie will look to dominate and take the game to the opposition.

Ahead of the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings be played?

The Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings will be played on December 30.

Where will the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings be played?

The Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings will be played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

What time will the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings begin?

The Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings will begin at 7:10 am IST on December 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings?

The Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings?

The Super Smash match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josh Clarkson

Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Raymond Toole, Brett Randell, Angus McKenzie

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Central Stags: Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Johnson, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Brett Randell

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle, William ORourke, Ed Nuttall,

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here