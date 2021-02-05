CS vs CK Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CS vs CK Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Top Picks / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Captain / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 1:25 PM IST
CS vs CK Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 28th fixture of the Super Smash 2020-21 will be played between Central Districts and Canterbury Kings. The Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs CK match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier, to start 11:40 AM IST on Friday, February 5. Placed third in the league table, the Stags have 20 points from 9 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents CK are placed just above them on the league points table.
The Kings have already qualified for Elimination Match after defeating Otago by 6 wickets in their previous match. Playing their final match of the league games, the team will be looking forward to claim another victory here.
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Match Details
The Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings match is on Friday, February 5. The match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the McLean Park, Napier.
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings:
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings captain: George Worker
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings vice-captain: Doug Bracewell
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings wicket keeper: Cam Fletcher, Dane Cleaver
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings batsmen: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, George Worker, Will Young
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings all-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson
CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings bowlers: Matt Henry, Joey Field, Blair Tickner
CS vs CK Super Smash Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams
CS vs CK Super Smash Stags probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking