CS vs CK Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Top Picks / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Captain / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

CS vs CK Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 28th fixture of the Super Smash 2020-21 will be played between Central Districts and Canterbury Kings. The Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs CK match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier, to start 11:40 AM IST on Friday, February 5. Placed third in the league table, the Stags have 20 points from 9 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents CK are placed just above them on the league points table.

The Kings have already qualified for Elimination Match after defeating Otago by 6 wickets in their previous match. Playing their final match of the league games, the team will be looking forward to claim another victory here.

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Match Details

The Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings match is on Friday, February 5. The match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the McLean Park, Napier.

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings:

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings captain: George Worker

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings vice-captain: Doug Bracewell

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings wicket keeper: Cam Fletcher, Dane Cleaver

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings batsmen: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, George Worker, Will Young

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings all-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson

CS vs CK Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings bowlers: Matt Henry, Joey Field, Blair Tickner

CS vs CK Super Smash Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

CS vs CK Super Smash Stags probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young