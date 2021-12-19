CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Lanka Premier League 2021 Match, December 19, 3:00 PM IST

CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants: Following the conclusion of the group stage, the Lanka Premier League 2021 now moves to Hambantota to host the playoffs. The knockout round of the competition will kickstart with an Eliminator match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants. The two teams will play at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota at 03:00 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

Colombo Stars finished at third place in the standings with eight points to their name. The team enjoyed a roller-coaster ride as they witnessed highs and lows throughout the tournament. Colombo cap off their league games with a victory over Kandy Warriors by 58 runs. The victory would have given a major boost to Colombo’s confidence and they will hope to put it into some good use in the Eliminator game.

Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, started the tournament on a good note. The team won three out of their first five matches while rain played spoilsport in the one fixture. However, Giants witnessed a massive dip in their performance post their fifth match. The franchise can find it tough to get going on Sunday as they lost their last three league games.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs DG Telecast

The CS vs DG match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

CS vs DG Live Streaming

The Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

CS vs DG Match Details

The match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota at 03:00 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dhananjaya De Silva

Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Phil Salt

Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton

Allrounders: David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera

CS vs DG Probable XIs

Colombo Stars: Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, David Wiese, Tom Banton, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal

Dambulla Giants: Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Phil Salt, Lahiru Udara, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne

