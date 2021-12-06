CS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Lanka Premier League 2021, December 6, 7:30 PM IST

CS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators: Colombo Stars will be going up against Galle Gladiators in their first match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The encounter will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 06, Monday.

Galle will have an edge over Colombo as they will be playing their second game on Monday. The team was up against Jaffna Kings in the curtain-raiser. Galle got off to a fine start in the T20 league as they scripted a win over Jaffna by 54 runs. The team delivered a fine batting performance as they scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Gladiators will be hoping for a similar performance against Colombo to win two games in a row.

Colombo Stars, on the other hand, are coming into the competition after a good performance in the last season. The franchise finished at the top of the points table in the previous edition as they won six out of their eight league matches. However, the team faced defeat in the semi-final and was ruled out from the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs GG Telecast

The match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

CS vs GG Live Streaming

The Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

CS vs GG Match Details

The match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 06, Monday.

CS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-captain: Samit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen ul Haq

CS vs GG Probable XIs

Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Tom Banton, Angelo Mathews, Sherfane Rutherford, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandilmal, Naveen ul Haq, Dushmantha Chameera

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka

