CS vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings: Colombo Stars will be up against table-toppers Jaffna Kings in the 17th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 on Thursday. The Stars are in tremendous form having won two straight matches against Kandy Warriors and Galle Gladiators and they just need a win to ensure their playoff qualifications. The team led-by Angelo Mathews have three wins and as many losses and are currently at fourth spot in the standings with six points.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, have already cemented their spot in the playoffs, and they will finish at the top spot even if they lose their last league game. They have won five games so far and lost only one and have 10 points under their belt. Thisara Perera and Co have fired in unison so far in the tournament and will be looking to keep performing in the same way in the upcoming contest against the Stars.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs JK Telecast

The CS vs JK match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

CS vs JK Live Streaming

The Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

CS vs JK Match Details

The match between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on Thursday, December 16.

CS vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Chaturanga de Silva, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen Ul Haq

CS vs JK Probable XIs:

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dhanjaya de Silva, Thikshila de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul

Jaffna Kings: Upul Tharanga (WK), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari

