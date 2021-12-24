CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 Match 20, December 24, 6:30 pm IST

CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and KL Stars: In a rescheduled match, Central Smashers will take on KL Stars in the ongoing MCA T10 Bash 2021 on Friday. The Smashers have played three full matches so far in this tournament and came out on top in all three of those, whereas the other two matches were abandoned due to rain. They started the campaign with a nine-run victory over SFI Panthers Euro, continued the winning momentum by emerging victorious against the Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters by 37 and 27 runs respectively. They are currently at the summit spot in the standings with seven points and will look to cement that place with a win here.

As far as KL Stars are concerned, the team has failed to impress with their poor campaign and are placed fourth in the standings. They won just a single game so far and are at the mercy of the points they gained due to the draws. They must win their remaining two matches to make it to the semi-finals.

Ahead of the match between NS vs SFI, here is everything you need to know:

CS vs KLS Telecast

CS vs KLS match will be not be telecasted in India.

CS vs KLS Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs KL Stars game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs KLS Match Details

The Central Smashers vs KL Stars match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, December 24 at 06:30 PM

CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajeb Khan

Vice-Captain: Peter Issac

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande

All-rounders: Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Peter Issac

Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ajeb Khan, Tanveer Khan

CS vs KLS Probable XIs:

Central Smashers: Ahmad Zubaidi, Ammar Hazalan (WK), Ahmad Faiz (C), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Suharril Fetri

KL Stars: Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi (C), Neranjan Wijesinghe, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Deshpande (WK), Fahad Maqsood Ali Khan, Rahul Agarwal, Tanveer Khan, Myn Uddin, Nilesh Pagare, Shoaib Makani

