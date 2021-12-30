CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Men's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 30, 7:10 am IST

CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Northern Brave: Central Stags will faceNorthern Brave in the 17th match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host the game at 7:10 am IST on December 30, Thursday.

Both Central Stags and Northern Brave are doing well in the tournament. Northern Brave are atop the points table in the T20 Championship. They have won three matches while losing one game. Northern’s one game against Otago Volts was washed out due to rain. The team is coming into the Thursday encounter after winning their last three matches by a good margin.

In case of Central Stags, the team is occupying third place in the standings. They have 12 points to their name from three victories and two losses. Stags were outplayed by Auckland in their last game by four wickets. The team failed to defend 168 runs in 20 overs and thus recorded their second loss of the league.

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Northern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs NB Telecast

Central Stags vs Northern Brave game will not be telecasted in India

CS vs NB Live Streaming

The CS vs NB encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs NB Match Details

The CS vs NB match will be hosted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 7:10 am IST on December 30, Thursday.

CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dane Cleaver

Vice-Captain- Tim Seifert

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Josh Clarkson, Joe Walker

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner

CS vs NB Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Ben Smith, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard

Northern Brave: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn

