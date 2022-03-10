CS vs ND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Plunket Shield 2021-22 match, March 11, 03:00 am IST

CS vs ND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Plunket Shield 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Northern Districts: Central Stags will square off against Northern Districts in the 14th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22. McLean Park in Napier will host the game at 03:00 am IST from March 11 to March 14. The two teams will play against each other for the first time in the 2021-22 edition.

Northern Districts are third in the points table with two victories and as many losses. The team was outstanding in the last game. Northern outplayed Wellington by a massive 213 runs owing to the brilliant batting performance by the skipper Joe Carter. Knights will be in a good shape as their last Plunket Shield match came earlier this month.

Central Stags, on the other hand, will be at a disadvantage. They have played the longest format of the game for a long time. Stags’ last Plunket Shield game was in November where they defeated Wellington by seven wickets. That was the first victory for the game. The franchise is fourth in the table after playing four games.

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Northern Districts; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs ND Telecast

Central Stags vs Northern Districts game will not telecast in India

CS vs ND Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs ND Match Details

The match will be hosted at the McLean Park in Napier at 03:00 am IST from March 11 to March 14.

CS vs ND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tom Bruce

Vice-Captain- Colin de Grandhomme

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ben Smith, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Anurag Verma, Seth Rance, Joe Walker

CS vs ND Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Mason Hughes, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Ma’ara Ave, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell

Northern Districts: Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Henry Cooper, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn

